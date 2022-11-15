Melbourne: England defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 to win their second T20 World Cup. Sam Curran and Ben Stokes were the heroes of the victory. Curran’s astonishing bowling restricted Pakistan on a low score and then Ben Stokes’ fifty ensured England completes the chase.

However, fan witnessed an ugly spat between two former Pakistan players Moin Khan and Sikander Bakht. It was the post-match show of the final between England and Pakistan. The argument started when Moin and Bakht were joined by Abdul Razzaq and Aaqib Javed.

Aaqib Javed claimed that PCB is walking on BCCI’s footstep by issuing NOCs to players for participating in international leagues. However, Bakht disagreed to it. Javed said “IPL ne 14 saal se players ko bahar jaane se rok diya. Aaj tak achhi performance nahi aayi World Cup me. Jab tak aapke players England, South Africa, Australia, CPL nahi jaayenge, tab tak seekhenge kaise? Aur ye India karta hai, toh hamaare chairman ne bhi NOC dena shuru kar di.(IPL didn’t allow Indian players to go out and play. They haven’t performed in the World Cup since. If you don’t let your players play abroad, how will they learn? Only because India do this, our chairman also started issuing NOCs for the same)”

Bakht disagreed and said even England doesn’t allow their players to leave during the county season. He said “During the season toh nahi jaane dena chahiye. During the season, England County se kahi bhejte hain? Be honest. Off-season, bilkul jaane dena chahiye. England me County season ke darmiyaan leagues khelne ki ijaazat hoti ya nahi, ye pata lagaayein aap. Agar aapki apni cricket ho rahi ho toh bacchey ko bahar nahi jaana chahiye.(I don’t think you should allow them during the season. Even England don’t send their players during County season. If you are having cricket season, your players shouldn’t go out and play)”

“Ye aapke thought hain(This is your thought),” Moin Khan intervened. Bakht in response to this referred to Moin Khan’s son Azam playing in the Caribbean Premier League and made an explosive remark by saying “Aapke sahabzaade jaate hain, vo theek hai(We know, your son plays),”

Moin Khan replied and said “Sahabzaade ki baat nahi hai. Mujhe dekhke baat karein, aakhein milaake baat karein. Domestic season ko agar aap compare karenge international season se, vo galat hai. ‘Mera beta khelta hai’, aap ajeeb baatein kar rahe hain. Mera beta deserve karta hai isliye khel raha hai. Bekaar baatein kar rahe hain aap. (It’s not about my son. Look at me and then talk, look at me in the eye. You can’t compare domestic season with international seasons. My son deserves, that’s why he’s playing. You’re talking nonsense)”

However, the anchor present in the studio intervened and changed the subject before things could get uglier between the two former Pakistani players.