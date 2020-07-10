West Indies legend Michael Holding has recalled his own experience with racism a day after his impassioned message on how to uproot the menace from society for good. Holder revealed his mother's family stopped speaking to her because she married a guy who was 'too dark'. <p></p> <p></p>During an interview with Sky News' Mark Austin on Day 2 of the ongoing Test between England and West Indies in Southampton, Holding broke down while talking about his parents. <p></p> <p></p>"To be honest, that emotional part came when I started thinking of my parents. And it's coming again now. Mark (host), I know what my parents went through," Holding said. <p></p> <p></p>He then took a pause while wiping away tears. "My mother's family stopped talking to her because her husband was too dark. I know what they went through, and that came back to me immediately," he revealed. <p></p> <p></p>The reporter then questioned Holding whether that could be the moment things change <p></p> <p></p>Holding replied, "Well, it's going to be a slow process, but I hope. Even if it's a baby step at a time. Even a snail's pace. But I'm hoping it will continue in the right direction. Even at a snail's pace, I don't care." <p></p> <p></p>On Wednesday, Holding cited examples from history on how blacks were dehumanise through various events and it's something that should never be forgotten. <p></p> <p></p>"Education is important unless we want to continue living the life that we are living and want to continue having demonstrations every now and again and a few people saying a few things. When I say education, I mean going back in history. What people need to understand is that thing stems from a long time ago, hundreds of years ago," Holding said on Sky Sports. <p></p> <p></p>"The dehumanisation of the black race is where it started. People will tell you that's a long time ago, get over it. No, you don't get over things like that and society has not gotten over something like that," he added.