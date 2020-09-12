MID vs HAM Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Middlesex vs Hampshire Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast 2020 – Fantasy Tips, Top Picks, Probable XIs For Today’s MID vs HAM at Lord’s, London: In the upcoming English T20 Blast 2020 on super Saturday, two South Group teams – Middlesex and Hampshire will take on each other in another high-voltage battle at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, London. The English T20 Blast MID vs HAM match will kick-off at 6.30 PM IST. Both teams are struggling to find their feet in the lucrative T20 competition and are placed at the bottom half of the points table. In the points table, Hampshire are at the fifth place and lost their previous game against Sussex by 13 runs, where they failed to chase down a target of 160. On the other hand, Middlesex are just behind Hampshire in the points tally. On paper, Middlesex looks stronger than Hampshire with the likes of Shaheen Afridi and James Vince in their ranks. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for MID vs HAM T20 match in London.

TOSS: The English T20 Blast 2020 toss between Middlesex vs Hampshire will take place at 6 PM (IST).

Time: 6.30 PM IST

Venue: Lord’s Cricket Ground, London.

MID vs HAM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Tom Alsop

Batsmen: Sam Northeast, James Vince, Stevie Eskinazi (C), Matt Holden, Joe Weatherley

All-rounders: Ian Holland, Luke Hollman (VC)

Bowlers: Tom Helm, Steven Finn, Mason Crane

MID vs HAM Probable Playing XIs

Middlesex: John Simpson (WK), Stephen Eskinazi, Eoin Morgan, Nick Gubbins, Toby Roland Jones, Steven Finn, Nathan Sowter, Tom Helm, Tim Murtagh, Miguel Cummins, Martin Andersson.

Hampshire: Tom Alsop (WK), Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Liam Dawson, Ian Holland, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson, Shaheen Afridi, Mason Crane, James Fuller, Sam Northeast.

MID vs HAM Squads

Middlesex (MID): Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden, Martin Andersson, Jack Davies, James Harris, John Simpson (wk), Dan Lincoln, Luke Hollman, Tom Helm, Nathan Sowter, Steven Finn (C), Joe Cracknell, Blake Cullen, Miguel Cummins, Tim Murtagh.

Hampshire (HAM): Tom Alsop, James Vince (C), Sam Northeast, Joe Weatherley, James Fuller, Lewis McManus (wk), Ian Holland, Calvin Harrison, Chris Wood, Mason Crane, Shaheen Afridi, Ryan Stevenson, Bradley Wheal, Felix Organ, Ajeet Dale.

