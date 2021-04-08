MID vs SOM Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints Middlesex vs Somerset: Fantasy XI Tips & Predicted 11s For Today’s English Test County Championship at Lord’s, London April 8, 2021 Thursday

MID vs SOM Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Middlesex vs Somerset Dream11 Team Prediction For English County Championship 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s MID vs SOM at Lord’s, London: English County Championship gets underway from today with a total of 90 matches to be played between April 8 and July 14. A total of nine matches will be played simultaneously in the round 1. Middlesex and Somerset, who are placed in Group 2, will get their campaigns underway from today at the historic Lord’s.

Middlesex vs Somerset Dream11 Team Prediction Middlesex vs Somerset – Check My Dream11 Team. Best players list of MID vs SOM, Middlesex vs Somerset 2021, Middlesex Dream11 Team Player List, Somerset Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – MID vs SOM, Middlesex vs Somerset 2021, Online Cricket Tips – Middlesex vs Somerset Middlesex vs Somerset 2021, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Middlesex vs Somerset

TOSS: The Middlesex and Somerset English County Championship match toss will take place at 3:00 PM (IST) – April 8.

Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Lord’s, London.

MID vs SOM My Dream11 Team

Lewis Gregory (captain), Tom Banton (vice-captain), John Simpson, Nick Gubbins, Stephen Eskinazi, Tom Abell, Toby Roland-Jones, Craig Overton, Steven Finn, Tom Helm, Jack Leach

MID vs SOM Probable Playing XIs

Middlesex: Sam Robson, Max Holden, Martin Andersson, Nick Gubbins, Stephen Eskinazi, Robbie White, John Simpson, James Harris, Toby Roland-Jones, Tim Murtagh, Steve Finn

Somerset: Tom Banton, Tom Lammonby, Tom Abell, James Hildreth, George Bartlett, Steven Davies, Craig Overton, Lewis Gregory, Josh Davey, Jack Leach, Marchant de Lange

MID vs SOM Full Squads

Middlesex: Tim Murtagh, Steve Finn, Nathan Sowter, Martin Andersson, Thulan Walallawita, Josh de Caires, Luke Hollman, Sam Robson, Jack Davies, Tom Helm, Ethan Bamber, Joe Cracknell, Blake Cullen, Max Holden, Peter Handscomb, Nick Gubbins, Stephen Eskinazi, Robbie White, John Simpson, James Harris, Toby Roland-Jones

Somerset: Eddie Byrom, Roelof van der Merwe, Marchant de Lange, Tom Lammonby, Tom Abell, James Hildreth, George Bartlett, Steven Davies, Craig Overton, Lewis Gregory, Josh Davey, Jack Leach, Jack Brooks, Kasey Aldrige, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ollie Sale, William Smeed, Sam Young, Ben Green, Ned Leonard, Tom Banton

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MID Dream11 Team/ SOM Dream11 Team/ Middlesex Dream11 Team Prediction/ Somerset Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Namibia vs Uganda 2021/ Online Cricket Tips and more.