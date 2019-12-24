Pakistan all-rounder Mohammed Hafeez was on Tuesday suspended from bowling in English cricket's domestic competitions after his action was again found illegal following an independent assessment. According to a report in ESPN Cricinfo, off-spinner Hafeez's action was found to be illegal during a Vitality Blast (T20) match between his county Middlesex against Somerset on August 30. The on-field umpires reported his action. <p></p> <p></p>Hafeez has been called a number of times for illegal action, contested the findings of the assessment which held that his elbow extension for his off-break exceeded the 15-degree tolerance limit for bowling actions. <p></p> <p></p>A bowling review group, which heard his appeal at Lord's on Tuesday, suspended him from bowling in ECB competitions and advised him to correct his action, according to the report. <p></p> <p></p>Hafeez may request a re-assessment after correcting his action. He played four matches for Middlesex, scoring 115 runs at a strike rate of 112.74, and taking two wickets while conceding 8.64 runs per over after being signed on as a mid-season replacement for AB de Villiers. <p></p> <p></p>"I have received the ECB Bowling Review Group report on my bowling action," Hafeez said in a statement. <p></p> <p></p>"Despite identifying procedural testing flaws, which have been accepted by the review committee, as well as realising the findings will potentially affect my reputation as a world-proven all-rounder, I accept the Bowling Review Group findings. <p></p> <p></p>"As per ECB regulations, I am ready to appear for independent analysis at an ICC-accredited centre, so that I become eligible to play in ECB-organised events." <p></p> <p></p>Hafeez was first reported way back in 2005 and since then a multiple numbers of times. <p></p> <p></p>Hafeez was recently cleared to bowl in international cricket in May 2018. <p></p> <p></p>However senior New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor had questioned the legality of his action during an ODI in Abu Dhabi in November 2018.