Mohammed Hafeez Explains How Batters Can Develop Power-Hitting

"I saw Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis hitting around hundred-sixes in the training session. I had no idea in my entire career, this was a practice too, this too is a skill. If he hits 100 sixes here, then he can easily hit 5 in the game. It also increases the range of hitting, I had never done this. I realized this and then consulted my coach upon returning to Pakistan. I felt there is a certain extent to technical improvement of my game but i can still improve tactically by being more aggressive. I can add that power-hitting element to my game, so that my power-hitting zone increases. So let's work on this. Let's innovate something in my game that i have never explored before," said Hafeez explaining how power-hitting need to be added as a new element.

"Like batters play reverse sweep which is an innovation, now it is played in routine. Likewise, there are other shots that i observed as well played by batters like Evin Lewis and Alex Hales. Alex Hales plays that pick-up shot from the thigh. I can count a number of Pakistan players who used to tap the balls directed at ribs for a single. They all just wanted to tap in and go for a run. Batters around the world tend to hit the ball directed for ribs for a six. It's a new shot. I never thought that you can play that ball for a six as well. I myself used to tap it for a run and get to the other end. This is how we played our cricket."

"But innovative and progressive cricket is trying new shots and increasing your range. I observed Gayle and Lewis and started practicing after coming back to Pakistan. I still stuck to the basics of the game. It is not important for power-hitting that you get away from the basics of your game. You still stay in the same shape but you increase your power hitting zone by training the right way. So, i worked on 5 to 7 shots with my coach. These are the kinds of shots that i had never played. Let's try that. I do not know how to play a rolling shot, cover drive, cut shot, gentle pull shot and tapping for one," he added.