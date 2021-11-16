Delhi: Pakistan’s swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan became the toast of the cricketing world with his superlative performances in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2021. Rizwan, who finished as the third-highest run-getter – 281 runs in 6 innings – in the showpiece T20 event, caught the limelight once again as he was seen carrying a pillow on his way to the Dubai airport. After the heartbreaking semifinal loss versus Australia last Thursday, Pakistan cricket team will next be seen in action against Bangladesh for three T20Is and two Test matches, starting November 19 in Dhaka.

In an interview on YouTube, shared from the official handle of Pakistan Cricket, the Pakistan wicketkeeper revealed that it was a medicated pillow that he used in order to give comfort to his neck while sleeping. “On the subject of the pillow, it’s a medicated pillow which I use because as you know, being a wicketkeeper, there’s always a problem in the neck region. Due to constantly wearing a helmet while keeping or batting, sometimes the neck muscles become tight or rigid,” said Rizwan in a 57-second video clip shared by PCB.

“This is why I have been referred the medicated pillow so that I can sleep comfortably. And as you know in times of recovery, it’s very important to sleep well,” he added.

Recently, the 29-year-old Rizwan skipped the team’s training session in Mirpur on Monday as he recovers from a chest infection that required hospitalization before their T20 World Cup semifinal against Australia.

An Indian doctor, who helped in getting Rizwan back on his feet a day before the last-four clash in Dubai, recently praised the opener’s indomitable spirit and courage as he battled a severe chest infection on an ICU bed.

Rizwan, now getting ready for a three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, said he will resume training from Tuesday.

“I am fine now I had some breathing problem in Dubai but now I am fine and hopefully I will start training from tomorrow. The doctors and physio prescribed some rest and I have completed it,” he was quoted as saying by ‘Cricbuzz’.

Rizwan was not present during Pakistan team’s opening day training session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Academy premises. The series begins on Friday and will be followed by a two-match Test rubber.

In the T20 World Cup semifinal against Australia, the Pakistan opener overcame all odds to score 67 off 52 balls but his team still lost the match.