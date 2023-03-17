Advertisement

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Mohammad Shami Dismisses Cameron Green With a Jaffa | Watch Here

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Mohammad Shami Dismisses Cameron Green With a Jaffa | Watch Here

Mohammad Shamir wiped out Cameron Green with a sensational delivery to establish the command of the hosts in the first ODI.

Updated: March 17, 2023 4:04 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud
New Delhi: Mohammad Shamir wiped out Cameron Green with a sensational delivery to establish the command of the hosts in the first ODI.

 

Also Read

More News ›
IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Mohammad Shami Dismisses Cameron Green With a Jaffa | Watch Here
IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Ravindra Jadeja Goes Airborne To Send Marnus Labuschagne Packing | Watch Video
EXPLAINED! Why Hardik Pandya Gifted Plotted Plant To Steve Smith At The Toss For 1st ODI?
IND vs AUS: Having Bumrah Makes A Massive Difference But... Hardik Pandya Makes A Big Statement On India's Bowling Attack
IND vs AUS: Will 1st ODI At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai Be Abandoned Due To Rain?
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live score New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates: NZ vs SL 2nd Test match Live cricket score at Basin Reserve, Wellington

Live score New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and U...

Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs AUS 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates...

Mohammad Shami Dismisses Cameron Green With a Jaffa | Watch Here

Mohammad Shami Dismisses Cameron Green With a Jaffa | Watch ...

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Ravindra Jadeja Goes Airborne To Send Marnus Labuschagne Packing | Watch Video

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Ravindra Jadeja Goes Airborne To Send M...

Watch: Tim Paine Gets Guard Of Honour As He Announces Retirement From Domestic Cricket

Watch: Tim Paine Gets Guard Of Honour As He Announces Retire...

Advertisement