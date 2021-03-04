Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj revealed that English all-rounder Ben Stokes had abused him on the opening day of the fourth Test at Motera on Thursday after he bowled a bouncer. Highlighting that it was a batting wicket, Siraj said that Stokes abused him and he informed that India skipper Virat Kohli – who then handled the situation well.

“Usne mujhe gaali diya, toh maine Virat bhai ko bola woh. Uske baad Virat bhai ne handle kiya,” he said.

“It was a batting wicket, and it was coming onto the bat nicely, so we planned to bowl patiently and keep bowling at the same spot. Virat bhai told me that we have only two fast bowlers so we will keep rotating, and we will be well-rested. When I started bowling from the Reliance end, there was a little extra bounce and good movement from that end after I switched,” he added.

He also spoke of how India would like to approach the innings and added that he would now be happy if he can rest in the dressing room for the next couple of days.

“We plan to peacefully bat for a couple of days so that I can rest up for a couple of days in the dressing room,” he added further.

Meanwhile, India is on top at the end of the first day. The hosts bundled out England for 205 runs after Joe Root won the toss. The pitch has not done a lot as it did in 3rd Test at the same venue. The hosts will now look to take their time and put on a mammoth first innings total.

India is 24 for one at stumps on Day 1. They trail by 181 runs and have nine wickets in hand. Young Shubman Gill failed again as he registered a duck.