New Delhi: Star India pacer Mohammed Siraj had a wonderful debut for Warwickshire as he took four wickets against Somerset on day 1 of the County Championship Division One contest at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

Mohammed Siraj’s first-ever wicket in the County Championship was Imam-ul-Haq of Pakistan. The batter edged Mohammed Siraj’s ball straight into the hands of the wicketkeeper.

Mohammed Siraj then sent George Bartlett and wicket-keeper James Rew back to the pavilion on the next two deliveries. Both the batters tried to play the balls on their merit but failed to withstand the power of Mohammed Siraj’s bowling.

The fourth wicket for Mohammed Siraj turned out to be Josh Davey who got out for 21 runs. He was given lbw as the Indian bowler bowled a sublime delivery to take his fourth scalp. Lewis Gregory tried to do some repair work with 60 not out off 93 balls but he does not have any support on the other end now as Somerset have lost 8 wickets for just 182 runs for the first wicket.

Warwickshire would hope to bowl them out early on Day 2 and get a handsome first-innings lead.

“I can’t wait to join up with the Bears squad. I have always enjoyed playing in England with India and I’m excited to experience County Cricket. Edgbaston is a world-class stadium and the atmosphere it created this year for the Test was special. I am really looking forward to making it my home in September and hopefully helping the Bears end the season well,” Mohammed Siraj had said on joining Warwickshire for the county season.

The bowler has played 26 matches for India in all formats of the game and has taken 56 wickets.