MP-W vs BEN-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Women’s Senior One Day Trophy Match

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Bengal Women Dream11 Team Prediction Women’s Senior One Day Trophy – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s MP-W vs BEN-W at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Ground B, Rajkot: In what promises to be a close affair, Madhya Pradesh will square off against Bengal Women in the fourth quarterfinals of the ongoing Women’s Senior One Day Trophy on Tuesday. Bengal finishes second in Elite Group B with four wins from five matches while Madhya Pradesh topped Elite Group D winning four and losing once.

TOSS: The Women’s Senior One Day Trophy toss between Madhya Pradesh Women and Bengal Women will take place at 8:30 AM IST.

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Ground B, Rajkot.

P Vastrakar (captain), M Paul (vice-captain), P Paul, P Rana, D Gujjar, N Badwaik, Y Billore, R Dhar, G Sultana, P Soni, P Yadav

MP-W vs BEN-W Probable Playing XIs

Madhya Pradesh Women: Pooja Vastrakar, Tamanna Nigam, Varsha Choudhary, Neha Badwaik, Nikita Singh, Salonee Dangore, Poonam Soni, Priti Yadav, Rahila Firdous, Anushka Sharma, Soumya Tiwari

Bengal Women: Prativa Rana, Gouher Sultana, Rumeli Dhar, Shrayosi Aich, Mamta Kisku, Jhumia Khatun, Parna Prabir Paul, Mita Paul, Rukmoni Roy, Deepti Sharma, Aparna Mondal

MP-W vs BEN-W Full Squads

Madhya Pradesh Women: Deepika Shakya, Khushi Yadav, Anshulika Singh, Shivani Santore, Muskan Mishra, Sanskriti Gupta, Kalyani Jadhav, Muskan Biswas, Anjani Yadav, Shivani Gurjar, Kanishka Shendge, Yamini Billore, Vaishnavi Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Srashti Ramkumar Nagpure, Aafiya Khan, Raman Sharma, Bharti Choudhary, Aashna Patidar, Deeksha Singh, Shashi Kala Yadav, Megha Dubey, Sakshi Pachore, Lakshita Maheshwari, Sonali Rajak, Sakshi Untwale, Sanjana Awase, Kranti Gaud, Tamanna Nigam, Varsha Choudhary, Neha Badwaik, Nikita Singh, Salonee Dangore, Poonam Soni, Priti Yadav, Rahila Firdous, Anushka Sharma, Soumya Tiwari, Priyanka Koushal, Reena Yadav, Charu Joshi, Tarang Rajesh Jha, Pooja Choudhary, Nitya Tiwari, Amita Dubey, Aparna Shrivastava, Ananya Dubey, Anamika Singh

Bengal Women: Jhulan Goswami, Gayatri Shiba Padamal, Antara Bishnu Padajana, Shreya Khara, Dipa Das, Sukanya Parida, Richa Ghosh, Saika Ishaque, Nisha Maji, Paramita Roy, Rupa Dutta, Tithi Das, Kashish Agarwal, Bristi Maji, Sushmita Ganguly, Prativa Rana, Gouher Sultana, Rumeli Dhar, Shrayosi Aich, Mamta Kisku, Jhumia Khatun, Parna Prabir Paul, Mita Paul, Rukmoni Roy, Deepti Sharma, Aparna Mondal, Dhara Gujjar, Ankita Chakraborty, Titas Sadhu

