New Delhi: Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired from international cricket long ago, but he is very active in the advertising circuit and the Indian Premier League (IPL). He will play in the upcoming IPL season as well and will look to take his team Chennai Super King (CSK) to another title.

MS Dhoni in latest looks for an ad shoot. pic.twitter.com/x8FYXYxFXH Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 11, 2022

MS Dhoni was recently seen doing an ad scene for a brand. He wore the uniform of a traffic policeman which intrigued the fans. The ad will be out soon and MS Dhoni will be seen on television once again. Indian cricket fans also loved the photo of the former player.

The World Cup-winning captain was recently seen at the US Open as well. He was spotted watching the men’s singles quarterfinal match of the tournament between Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz and Italy’s Jannik Sinner at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday (September 8).

ICYMI: ??? legend MS Dhoni was in the building for Wednesday’s record-setting quarterfinal between Alcaraz and Sinner that ended at 2:50am. pic.twitter.com/wysRyokeEC US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2022

The US Open’s official Twitter account, @usopen, tweeted an image of the captain of the Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. The caption read, “ICYMI (In case you missed it): Indian batting legend MS Dhoni was in the building for Wednesday’s record-setting quarterfinal between Alcaraz and Sinner that ended at 2:50am.”

MS Dhoni wore a blue t-shirt for the occasion. He was watching the match with a casual smile and seemed to be clapping for one of the competitors.