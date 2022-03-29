New Delhi: Virat Kohli has emerged as the most powerful celebrity brand in India for the fifth consecutive time, according to the latest report by Duff & Phelps, A Kroll Business. According to media reports, the batsman has a brand value of $185.7 Million or Rs 1,412 crore in the current year. Former Indian Captain MS Dhoni, on the other hand, stood at the fifth spot with a brand value of $61 Million or Rs 464 crore.

Dhoni has been freshly included in the list of top five celebrity brand endorsers. The report also quoted Aviral Jain, MD, Duff & Phelps as saying that Dhoni has become a timeless brand like Sachin Tendulkar.

Lacklustre Batting Form, String Of Controversies Led To Fall In Value For Kohli

Despite being the top celebrity brand, Kohli has seen a large drop in his income. According to TOI, this is major because of two reasons:

Kohli’s Lacklustre batting form String of controversies

Another expert was also quoted by the report as saying that brand value is directly proportional to eyeballs, focus and the persona of the player. With Kohli no longer being the Captain of the Indian Cricket team, his brand value has fallen.

On the other hand, Dhoni has stepped up as the mentor of the Indian cricket team after retiring from the team. This has led to him ‘effortlessly’ slipping into the top five.

In the list, other cricketers who featured were Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. They stood at eleventh and thirteenth positions respectively.

Others on the list