IPL 2023: Tom Moody SLAMS Mumbai Indians' Horror Show vs RCB; Says 'Didn't Think They Would be Anywhere...'

Australian star Tom Moody slams Mumbai Indians as they got off to a disastrous start against RCB.

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians's IPL 2023 season got off to a disastrous start as they were defeated by Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy stadium by eight wickets.

The five-time champions, Mumbai top order failed to fire and lost the plot of the match early in the game as they were reduced to 29/3 in the powerplay. Though young batter Tilak Varma was on fir as he hammered an unbeaten 46-ball 84, but it wasn't enough for Rohit Sharma's side.

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody has doubted MI's team selection process and questioned their balance after their eight-wicket defeat.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Australia legend Tom Moody questioned MI's squad and felt that the playing XI consisted of 'too many holes'. "I'm concerned (for MI) because I sort of called it before the start of the IPL that I didn't think they'd be anywhere near the finals. I just feel there are too many holes amongst their team and I don't think they've got a balance in their squad either. They don't have the domestic bowling depth and the international bowling depth", he said.

"They don't have balance with their overseas players either. They've got a lot of power-hitters and young power-hitters in Brevis, Stubbs and David. Three of them are taking up the eight slots that you're given.

He further explained that, the Mumbai's squad has lack of experience and depth.

"Notably, lack of experience and depth were deemed as they main reasons when MI, the IPL's most successful team with five titles, finished last in the 10-team tournament for the first time ever. That doesn't make sense to me. You can see tonight just with RCB how important experience is. Where is the experience in that squad?" he said.