My Auction Stopped At 1.10 Crore, Was Wondering Why It Stopped So Early: Shivam Mavi Talks About IPL Auction 2023

Mavi was signed by Gujarat Titans for INR 6 crore at the IPL auction.

New Delhi: Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) are all set to play their first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the famous Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

The Gujarat-based franchise has added some new star players including (SRH) Kane Williamson for INR 2 crore at the IPL 2023 auction. They also acquired services of Joshua Little (INR 4.4 crore) and KS Bharat (INR 1.2 crore). Indian pacer Shivam Mavi was also added to the squad and was one of the most costliest purchase at the IPL 2023 auction.

In a video uploaded by the franchise, Mavi revealed that he was playing Ranji Trophy matches during IPL auction. He was shocked when he saw that his bidding stopped at 1.10 crore Rupees.

"During the auctions, I was in Nagaland playing a Ranji Trophy match for Uttar Pradesh. You must have seen earlier that my auction stopped at 1.10 crore Rupees and I was wondering why it stopped so early," Mavi told Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL 2023.

He further said that he was very happy when he was picked by Gujarat as he had heard before that the team management and the atmosphere of the team is very positive.

"I wanted to be picked by the Gujarat Titans because I was excited to play with them. I had heard that the management and the captain here are very good. I have met all of them earlier. That nature and the atmosphere of the team is really good, that's why I wanted to be picked by GT," the 24-year-old added.

Mavi was earlier playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), he made his debut for the franchise. Mavi then triggered a bidding war between Gujarat and Rajasthan Royals (RR) which was won by the defending champions. He was signed by Gujarat Titans for INR 6 crore at the IPL auction.

