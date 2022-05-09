<strong>Wife Sanjana Ganesan reacts to husband Jasprit Bumrah's unique feat vs KKR - IPL 2022 | MI vs KKR:</strong> Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah <strong>recorded his career best figures of 5 for 9</strong> against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the <strong>DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai</strong> on Monday. <strong>Sanjana Ganesan</strong>, who is also a television presenter took to Twitter to react to her <strong>husband's five-wicket haul.</strong> <p></p> <p></p>"Holy moly! My husband is &#x1f525;&#x1f525;&#x1f525;," tweeted Ganesan. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Holy moly! My husband is &#x1f525;&#x1f525;&#x1f525;</p> <p></p> Sanjana Ganesan (@SanjanaGanesan) <a href="https://twitter.com/SanjanaGanesan/status/1523689345227849729?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 9, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p>The tweet immediately went viral and have so have garnered more than 31 thousand likes and close to 3000 retweets and counting. <p></p> <p></p>Bumrah came back in his second over and picked up <strong>Andre Russell and Nitish Rana</strong> in the same over to dent KKR's progress. In the 18th over, Bumrah picked up three wickets without conceding a run, making him only the fifth bowler in the <strong>history of IPL to take a triple-wicket maiden</strong>. <strong>Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH)</strong> pace sensation <strong>Umran Malik</strong> was the first one to do it this season while the great <strong>Lasith Malinga</strong> was the first one to do it in the<strong> IPL in 2015 against SRH in the 19th over.</strong> <p></p> <p></p>The five-wicket haul by Bumrah helped MI restrict KKR to a modest first innings score of <strong>165 for 9 after Venkatesh Iyer (43 off 24)</strong> took them off to a flyer. <strong>Rana's (43 off 26)</strong> wicket came at a crucial juncture of the game as the left-hander took off from where Iyer had left and at one point looked good to take KKR close to the 180-run mark.