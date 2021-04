NAM vs UGA Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints Namibia vs Uganda: Fantasy XI Tips & Predicted 11s For Today’s 2nd Unofficial ODI at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek April 8, 2021 Thursday

NAM vs UGA Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints Namibia vs Uganda: Fantasy XI Tips & Predicted 11s For Today

NAM vs UGA Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Namibia vs Uganda Dream11 Team Prediction For 2nd Unofficial ODI – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s NAM vs UGA at Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek: Namibia will look to wrap up the two-match series when they take on Uganda today having taken a 1-0 lead by virtue of their 98-run win on Wednesday. In what turned out to be a one-sided encounter, Namibia posted 301/7 thanks to a blistering 56-ball 81 from JJ Smit and an unbeaten 56 off 45 from Michael van Lingen. In reply, despite a century from middle-order batsman Ronak Patel (105 off 129), Namibia managed 203/7 in their 50 overs.

TOSS: The Namibia vs Uganda Unofficial 2nd ODI match toss will take place at 1:00 PM (IST) – April 8.

Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek.

NAM vs UGA My Dream11 Team

Merwe Erasmus (captain), Ronak Patel (vice-captain), Jean-Pierre Kotze, Stephan Baard, Kenneth Waiswa, Riazat Ali Shah, JJ Smit, Dinesh Nakrani, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael Van Lingen, Henry Senyondo

NAM vs UGA Probable Playing XIs

Namibia: Karl Birkenstock, Michau du-Preez, Merwe Erasmus, Divan la Cock, Shaun Fouch , Craig Williams, JJ Smit, Mauritius Ngupita, Michael van Lingen, Dewald Nell, Ruben Trumpelmann

Uganda: Hamu Kayondo, Riazat Ali Shah, Arnold Otwani, Ronak Patel, Kenneth Waiswa, Frank Akankwasa, Dinesh Nakrani, Cosmas Kyewuta, Henry Ssenyondo, Jonathan Ssebanja, Saud Islam

NAM vs UGA Full Squads

Namibia: Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Mauritius Ngupita, Dewald Nell, Michael van Lingen, Jean Pierre Kotze, Michau du Preez, Merwe Erasmus, Stephan Baard, Jan Frylinck, Craig Williams, JJ Smit, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Karl Birkenstock, Divan la Cock, Shaun Fouche, Ruben Trumpelmann

Uganda: Trevor Bukenya, Henry Senyondo, Jonathan Ssebanja, Cosmas Kyewuta, Gerald Mubiru, Roger Mukasa, Riazat Ali Shah, Arnold Otwani, Ronak Patel, Kenneth Waiswa, Frank Akankwasa, Dinesh Nakrani, Saud Islam, Fred Achelam, Simon Ssesazi, Emmanuel Hasahya, Hamu Kayondo, Frank Nsubuga, Brian Masaba

