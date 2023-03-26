Advertisement
Namibia vs USA CWC Qualifiers Playoff ODI: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & Probable XI
Namibia will face the United States of America (USA) in the first match of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off.
Windhoek: Namibia will face the United States of America (USA) in the first match of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off. The premier motive of both the teams will be to register a win and secure a spot for themselves in the upcoming Men's ODI World Cup 2023, which will be played in India.
Namibia vs USA CWC Qualifiers Playoff ODI Date And Venue
Namibia vs USA CWC Qualifiers Playoff ODI will be played at the Wanderers Sports Ground on March 26. The match will start at 1:00 PM IST.
Namibia vs USA CWC Qualifiers Playoff ODI TV Channels And Live Streaming
Namibia vs USA CWC Qualifiers Playoff ODI can be watched on Fancode. No channel will broadcast the NAM vs USA ODI in India.
Namibia vs USA Probable playing XI:
Namibia: Zane Green (wk), M du-Preez, Gerhard Erasmus, M van Lingen, S Fouche, H YaFrance, J Nicol Loftie-Eaton, K Birkenstock, B Shikongo, B Scholtz, and R Trumpleman
USA: M Patel (wk), S Jahangir, A Jones, G Singh, S Modani, S Taylor, N Patel, S Netravalkar, Ali-Khan, J Singh, and J Singh.
