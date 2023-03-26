Advertisement

Namibia vs USA CWC Qualifiers Playoff ODI: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & Probable XI

Namibia will face the United States of America (USA) in the first match of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off.

Updated: March 26, 2023 11:39 AM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud
Windhoek: Namibia will face the United States of America (USA) in the first match of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off. The premier motive of both the teams will be to register a win and secure a spot for themselves in the upcoming Men's ODI World Cup 2023, which will be played in India.

Namibia vs USA CWC Qualifiers Playoff ODI Date And Venue

Namibia vs USA CWC Qualifiers Playoff ODI will be played at the Wanderers Sports Ground on March 26. The match will start at 1:00 PM IST.

Namibia vs USA CWC Qualifiers Playoff ODI TV Channels And Live Streaming

Namibia vs USA CWC Qualifiers Playoff ODI can be watched on Fancode. No channel will broadcast the NAM vs USA ODI in India.

Namibia vs USA Probable playing XI:

Namibia: Zane Green (wk), M du-Preez, Gerhard Erasmus, M van Lingen, S Fouche, H YaFrance, J Nicol Loftie-Eaton, K Birkenstock, B Shikongo, B Scholtz, and R Trumpleman

 

USA: M Patel (wk), S Jahangir, A Jones, G Singh, S Modani, S Taylor, N Patel, S Netravalkar, Ali-Khan, J Singh, and J Singh.

