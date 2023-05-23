Nepal Cricket Complete Schedule For ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023

ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers: Nepal has been played in Group A alongside West Indies, Netherlands, Zimbabwe And USA

New Delhi: The ICC On Tuesday announced the fixtures for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. Nepal are placed in Group A alongside West Indies, Zimbabwe, Netherlands and the USA. Nepal booked a berth in World Cup qualifiers after prevailing against UAE in a thrilling final of the ACC Premier League Cup. Notably, the top three teams from each group will qualify for the super six stage and the top two teams will face in the finals. The two finalists will seal an ICC Cricket World Cup berth. Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, Oman and UAE.

Nepal Full Cricket Schedule For ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers In Zimbabwe Nepal play their first match against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on June 18. They then take on USA at Takashinga Cricket Club on June 20. The big game against West Indies will be played at the Harare Sports Club on June 22 before they take on the Netherlands on June 24 at Takashinga Cricket Club. If Nepal quaify, they will feature in Super Six which gets underway from June 29.

Zimbabwe vs Nepal - June 18, Harare Sports Club

Nepal vs USA - June 20, Takashinga Cricket Club,

Nepal vs Wes Indies - June 22, Harare Sports Club

Nepal vs Netherlands - June 24, Takashinga Cricket Club

Nepal ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Squad The squad for the tournament has not ben announced yet.

Meanwhile, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers will be a competetive tournament will all 10 teams evenly matched.

"The countdown to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is entering the final stages and this event presents an incredible opportunity for teams to earn a place in the pinnacle event of one day cricket. The stakes don't get any bigger in what will be a very competitive event enjoyed by fans looking to see who will join the eight teams that have already booked their tickets to India," Allardice said.