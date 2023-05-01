Nepal vs UAE: Nepal Cricket Fans Wait In Rain, Show Future Is Bright For Cricket In Country

New Delhi: Nepal (NEP) is playing against United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the final match of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The match is of utmost importance for both teams as the winner will join India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023.

In a rain-hit match, UAE were invited to bat first after losing the toss and they scored 106 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 27.3 overs before the heavens started falling.

But despite the ugly weather, the local fans didn't leave the stadium and waited for the match to get restarted. Several pictures of fans holding an umbrella and waiting for the match to resume have gone viral on the internet and they are getting huge shouts for their love for cricket.