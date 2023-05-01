Advertisement

Nepal vs UAE: Nepal Cricket Fans Wait In Rain, Show Future Is Bright For Cricket In Country

Nepal Cricket is one blooming cricket nation and the fans' craze for the game is something to adore.

Updated: May 1, 2023 2:03 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Nepal (NEP) is playing against United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the final match of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The match is of utmost importance for both teams as the winner will join India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023.

In a rain-hit match, UAE were invited to bat first after losing the toss and they scored 106 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 27.3 overs before the heavens started falling.

But despite the ugly weather, the local fans didn't leave the stadium and waited for the match to get restarted. Several pictures of fans holding an umbrella and waiting for the match to resume have gone viral on the internet and they are getting huge shouts for their love for cricket.

Earlier, when UAE scored 60 runs for the loss of five wickets in 16 overs, the match was stopped due to rain. But it was resumed after some time.

Craze For Cricket In Nepal Has Reached Its Peak

Meanwhile, Nepal cricket in the last few years has seen a massive rise in popularity. The country has hosted several associate nations in recent times and witnessed jam-packed stadiums. These are great signs for cricket in the country as more money is now being put in developing the cricket infrastructure in the country.

