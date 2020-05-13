Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir reckons New Zealand deserved the tag being ODI world champions and should have been declared joint winners alongside England last year. <p></p> <p></p>New Zealand finished fourth in the league stage and then beat favourites India in a semi-final that was stretched over two days due to inclement weather. <p></p> <p></p>In a dramatic final at Lord's in 2019, England beat New Zealand on boundary counts after the two sides ended on level terms despite a Super Over. <p></p> <p></p>That finish triggered a raging debate over the logic of choosing winner based on boundary leading to a radical change. Now, there's provision for multiple Super Overs till the time one side emerges clear winner. <p></p> <p></p>It was the second straight occasion that New Zealand finished as runners-up after losing to Australia in the summit clash in 2015. <p></p> <p></p>"There should have been joint World Cup winners last time around," Gambhir told <em>Star Sports' Cricket Connected. "</em>They (New Zealand) should have gotten that tag of being World Champions, but it was unfortunate." <p></p> <p></p>Gambhir praised the Kane Williamson-led outfit for the consistency in ODIs and felt that they have been competitive in every condition. <p></p> <p></p>"If you see their overall record, they have been very consistent," he said. "For the last one World Cup, and the World Cup before that, they were the runners-up and they have been very consistent. I think they have been very competitive in every condition they have played. We don't give them enough credit." <p></p> <p></p>Currently, New Zealand are ranked third in ODIs behind India at second and world champion England at the top.