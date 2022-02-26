Christchurch: Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana said their maiden appearance in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup is a ‘big opportunity’ for her team. Come March 5, Bangladesh will be the newest team to enter the Women’s Cricket World Cup fold when they will face South Africa at University Oval in Dunedin.

“I think this is a big opportunity for all of us. We’ve been working so hard for this and this is our first ever World Cup. I think if we could do well here, it will be a great moment in Bangladesh cricket,” said Nigar during the captains’ virtual media conference on Saturday.

Nigar also felt that coming to New Zealand early in order to acclimatise to the conditions will keep them in good stead ahead of warm-up matches against England and Pakistan on Monday and Wednesday respectively.

“We came a bit early just because we wanted to adapt to the wickets and the conditions because we have never played here in New Zealand conditions. So, we have had a lot of good quality practice sessions here, we are trying to assess the wicket and, in the conditions, I think our girls have done very well.

“With we going to play two warm-up matches, we want to use them to prepare for the main matches.”

Nigar believes that a mix of experienced as well as young players along with understanding of their roles will make her life easy during the World Cup.

“We want to make this World Cup memorable because this is our first-ever World Cup. We want to play and deliver to our best. We have good quality experienced players in our team, which makes my job easier because they understand how important their roles are in my team.

“They already know what they need to do in main matches. There are a lot of young players who have been doing well in the last couple of months and put in lot of wonderful efforts. We are looking to do well in the main matches.”

Nigar, a wicketkeeper-batter, wants her team to stick to their strength, which is bowling.

“I guess we do have a good bowling attack as well as in the batting. But I think everyone knows that we have a good bowling unit. So, we just want to go with our strength and would like to play to our potential.”

Nigar, 24, signed off by saying that the knowledge gained from Bangladesh men’s side, who played Tests in New Zealand earlier this year, will come handy during the tournament.

“We do have some good relations with some of the players so they shared a lot of experience about the condition and how we’re going to the play here. I think it is going to help us in the practice matches and the main matches as well.”