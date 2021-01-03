NK vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Dream11 Super Smash T20 Match 10

NK vs CS Dream11 Tips And Prediction Dream11 Super Smash T20

Northern Knights vs Central Stags Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Super Smash T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s NK vs CS at Seddon Park, Hamilton: In another exciting clash of Dream11 Super Smash T20 tournament, Central Stags will take on Northern Knights at the Seddon Park, Hamilton on Monday. The Dream11 Super Smash T20 NK vs CS match will start at 11.30 AM IST – January 4. Northern Knights lost all three of their games so far, they are in a spot of bother and desperately need a win if they are to turn things around. Having already lost to Central Stags in their previous encounter, they would try to settle the scores in their own backyard. Central Stags, on the other hand, have won two of their three games. They started slow with a loss against Wellington in their first game but have won the next two games comfortably and would like to keep the momentum going.

TOSS: The Dream11 Super Smash T20 toss between Central Stags and Northern Knights will take place at 11 AM IST – January 4.

Time: 11.30 AM IST.

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton.

NK vs CS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert (VC)

Batsmen Christian Leopard, Katene Clarke, Henry Cooper

All-rounders George Walker (C), Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Anton Devcich

Bowlers Joey Field, Blair Tickner, Zak Gibson

NK vs CS Probable Playing XIs

Northern Knights: Tim Seifert (wk), Katene Clarke, Dean Brownlie, Anton Devcich (C), Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Zak Gibson, Frederick Walker, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher

Central Stags: George Walker (C), Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (wk), Joey Field, Jayden Lennox, Christian Leopard, Kieran Neoma Barnett, Ajaz Patel, Bayley Wiggins, Blair Tickner

NK vs CS Squads

Northern Knights: James Baker, Peter Bocock, Dean Brownlie, Joe Carter, Katene Clarke, Henry Cooper, Anton Devcich, Matthew Fisher, Zak Gibson, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Randell, Jeet Raval, Tim Seifert, Anurag Verma and Joe Walker.

Central Stags: George Worker, Bayley Wiggins, Dane Cleaver, Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Doug Bracewell, Christian Leopard, Joey Field, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Ben Smith, Greg Hay, Brad Schmulian, Felix Murray, Seth Rance, Ben Wheeler, Raymond Toole, Jayden Lennox.

