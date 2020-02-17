Dream11 Team Prediction

NOR vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction MCC tour of Pakistan: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Northerns vs MCC Match at Aitchison College in Lahore 1:00 PM IST: For the first time since 1973, The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) is touring Pakistan. Four matches will be played and MCC will be led by former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara. In the first match, MCC beat Lahore Qalandars by four wickets. They next faced Pakistan Shaheens in a one-day match on February 16 which they went on to lose by five wickets. They now face Northerns in a T20 match today.

TOSS The toss between Pakistan Northerns and MCC will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Aitchison College in Lahore

NOR vs MAR My Dream11 Team

Haider Ali (captain), Kumar Sangakkara (vice-captain), Michael Burgess, Rohail Nazir, Ross Whiteley, Zeeshan Malik, Ali Imran, Roelof van der Merwe, Shiraz Khan, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Munir Riaz

NOR vs MAR SQUADS

Northerns: Rohail Nazir (captain & wicketkeeper), Faizan Riaz, Ali Imran, Haider Ali, Mubashir Khan, Munir Riaz, Nauman Ali, Sarmad Bhatti, Shiraz Khan, Zaid Alam, Zeeshan Malik, Shahzad Azam

Marylebone Cricket Club: Michael Burgess (wk), Kumar Sangakkara (captain), Arron Lilley, Will Rhodes, Ravi Bopara, Ross Whiteley, Roelof van der Merwe, Michael Leask, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Fred Klaassen, Safyaan Sharif, Imran Qayyum.

