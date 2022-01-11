Cape Town: While speculations are rife that Hanuma Vihari, despite his good show at Johannesburg, will be the one making way for regular Test captain Virat Kohli’s return to the side in the side for the third and final Test, ex-India opener Gautam Gambhir thinks otherwise. The cricketer-turned-politician suggested that the side retains Vihari and drops Ajinkya Rahane to accommodate Kohli.

“Once again, I will not win many fans for saying this but I would leave out Ajinkya Rahane to accommodate the Indian captain. I am more in favour of Hanuma Vihari to continue in the middle-order. Even in the past, Vihari has been left out conveniently to accommodate senior batters. I am not sure this is how a young talent should be looked after. I have nothing against Rahane, he is a nice guy with a good heart and showed some form in the last game as well. But if I had anything to do with India cricket, I would be worried for Vihari,” Gambhir wrote in his column for The Times of India.