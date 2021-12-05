Chandigarh: After not being retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore after a decent 2021 season, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal wants to do well in the upcoming season of the prestigious Vijay Hazare trophy for Haryana. Chahal wishes to help Haryana lift the title. Chahal who does not want to think of what has happened in the past wants to purely focus on his game.

“I am looking to do well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and help Haryana win the title. I am bowling well in the nets and enjoying my bowling. There is no substitute for hard work. Whatever has happened has happened. After a gap of one year this time Ranji Trophy is also going to take place. I want to make most of the chances,” Chahal told Hindustan Times.

Chahal also spoke of the disappointment of not being picked for the T20 World Cup. Admitting that such things are a part of a sportsman’s life, the leggie confessed he was looking forward to playing that tournament. He added: “It was disappointing to lose a spot in the Indian team for a mega-event like the World Cup. I think I did reasonably well in the IPL and in the series against Sri Lanka. But that’s part of a sportsperson’s life. I was eying the World Cup since the time it was postponed.”

Chahal also spoke of his stay at the RCB. He also admitted that being a part of RCB along with big names of the game helped his growth as a cricketer. “It was great to be part of the RCB squad for eight years. I have many memories. I evolved as a cricketer being alongside the best,” said Chahal who has picked up 139 wickets for RCB in 113 matches at an average of 22.03, while conceding at 7.58 runs per over.