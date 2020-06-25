Days after his stunning claims that the 2011 ODI World Cup final was fixed, former Sri Lanka sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage has now said it was just his suspicion that he wants to be investigated.

Aluthgamage had shocked the cricketing world claiming “certain parties” in Sri Lanka sold the world cup to India.

Following his allegations, the Lankan government has ordered an enquiry and a special Police investigation unit recorded Aluthgamage’s statement on Wednesday.

However, he told the police those are his suspicions.

“I want my suspicion investigated,” Aluthgamage told reporters. “I gave to the Police, a copy of the complaint I lodged with the International Cricket Council (ICC) on 30 October 2011 regarding the said allegation as then Sports Minister.”

His comments drew swift response from the then Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara and legendary batsman Mahela Jayawardene, both of them demanding him to prove his claims with evidence.

“Today I am telling you that we sold the 2011 world cup, I said this when I was the sports minister,” Aluthgamage, who was the sports minister at the time, had claimed.

India and Sri Lanka squared off in the final at the Wankhede Stadium which the hosts went on to win by six wickets.

“He needs to take his ‘evidence’ to the ICC and the Anti corruption and Security Unit so the claims can be investigated thoroughly,” Sangakkara, who was the Sri Lanka captain at that time, tweeted.

Jayawardene, former captain himself who scored a splendid century in that final, also rejected the match-fixing allegations. “Is the elections around the corner…like the circus has started…names and evidence?” he tweeted.

However, Aluthgamage also said that no players were involved in fixing the result, “but certain parties were.”

Aluthgamage alongside the then Sri Lanka President Mahinda Rajapaksa were among the invitees at the final.