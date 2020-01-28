Having registered consecutive fifties in the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand, India wicketkeeper KL Rahul is on the verge of surpassing former skipper MS Dhoni‘s feat at Seddon Park, Hamilton. Both Dhoni and Rahul have two fifties in the shortest format of the game.

With another half-century, the Karnataka-born batsman will also become the first Indian to score four consecutive fifties in T20I cricket. His run of the fifties started against Sri Lanka in January at Pune, where he scored 54.

He then registered scored of 56 and 57* at Eden Park, Auckland in the first and second T20Is. With scores of 56 and 57* in the ongoing series, Rahul became the first player in T20I history to score the fifties in his first two matches as wicketkeeper-batsman.

In the last game against the Kiwis, the 27-year old bagged the man of the match for carrying his bat through in a 133-chase.

“Obviously different circumstances, the target was different, the pitch was a little different from what we played on a couple of days ago. So I knew I couldn’t play the same way I played a couple of days ago,” said Rahul, who was adjudged the Man of the Match.

“I had a different responsibility today. We lost our senior players Rohit and Virat early so I had to stay in there and make sure I finish the game.”

The top-order batsman recently replaced Rishabh Pant who suffered a concussion injury against Australia in the first ODI at Mumbai. He has been doing a good job in his role as a wicketkeeper-batsman in the side.

On Wednesday, Virat Kohli-led India will look to seal the T20I series.