NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Tips New Zealand Women vs England Women 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today’s 2nd ODI Match at University Oval, Dunedin 3:30 AM IST February 26 Friday

NZ-vs EN-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction New Zealand Women vs England Women 2nd ODI

New Zealand Women vs England Women Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand Women vs England Women ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s NZ-W vs EN-W at University Oval, Dunedin: In another high-voltage battle in women’s cricket, New Zealand Women will take on England Women at the University Oval, Dunedin on Friday. The high-intensity NZ-W vs EN-W 2nd ODI match will begin at 3:30 AM IST – February 26. The hosts New Zealand lost the first match of the three-match ODI series to England. The visiting team emerged victorious by 8 wickets. After being asked to bat first by the visitors, New Zealand posted an below-par total of 178 runs in the 50-over game. Hayley Jensen scored a fifty and was New Zealand’s highest scorer as well. On the other hand, Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont gave the the tourists a flying start. Beaumont was the star of the match as she played a top knock of 71 runs. New Zealand will be trying to bounce back from their loss in the last game, wheras England will look to win this match and seal the series. Here is our NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team predictions, NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 team player list and NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 top picks.

TOSS: The 2nd ODI match toss between New Zealand Women vs England Women will take place at 3 AM (IST) – February 26, Friday.

Time: 3:30 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin.

NZ-W vs EN-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Natalie Dodd

Batsmen Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Satterthwaite

All-rounders Natalie Sciver (vc), Heather Knight, Hayley Jensen, Sophie Devine (C)

Bowlers Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant

NZ-W vs EN-W Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand Women: Natalie Dodd, Hayley Jansen, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine (C), Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin (wk), Brooke Halliday, Frances Mackay, Hannah Rowe, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr.

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (C), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Freya Davies.

NZ-W vs EN-W SQUADS

New Zealand Women: Natalie Dodd, Hayley Jensen, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine (C), Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin (wk), Brooke Halliday, Frances Mackay, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Maddy Green.

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (C), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Natasha Farrant, Freya Davies, Georgia Elwiss, Lauren Winfield, Sophia Dunkley, Kate Cross, Mady Villiers.

