ODL v OPU Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Odisha T20 League Match 8 December 30, 2020 7:30 PM IST

ODL v OPU Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Odisha T20 League Match 8

ODL vs OPU Dream11 Tips And Prediction Dream11 Odisha T20

The match No. 8 of the Odisha T20 2020 has been scheduled to be played between Odisha Lions and Odisha Pumas this evening in Cuttack. Lions have lost both their matches while Pumas have won one and lost one of their two matches so far.

TOSS: The Odisha T20 match toss between Odisha Lions and Odisha Pumas will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

ODL vs OPU My Dream11 Team

Sandeep Patnaik (captain), Sibhasish Sahoo (vice-captain), Sujit Lenka, Prasantha Rana, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Bikash Rout, Prayash K Singh, Rakesh Pattnaik, Pratik Das, Badal Nishad, Nauttam Bhanja

ODL vs OPU Probable Playing XIs

Odisha Lions: Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Biswabhusan Bihari, Bikash Rout, Ajay Goura, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, Chinmay Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja

Odisha Pumas: Kameshwar Barik, Sandeep Patnaik, Abhinash Nayak, Aravinda Singh, Tukuna Sahoo, Pratik Das, Prayash Singh, Prasantha Rana, Jitendra Thapa, Dhiraj Singh, Badal Nishad

ODL vs OPU Squads

Odisha Lions: Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, Chinmay Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja, Ansuman Tripathy, Deepak Behera, S Sahoo, Durgaprasad Behera, Abhishek Giri, Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Biswabhusan Bihari, Bikash Rout, Ajay Goura

Odisha Pumas: Rana, Jitendra Thapa, Dhiraj Singh, Badal Nishad, Soubhagya Mohanty, Purnachandra Majhi, Illu Gochhayat, Pravin Tirkey, Debashis Mahakud, Kameshwar Barik, Sandeep Patnaik, Abhinash Nayak, Aravinda Singh, Tukuna Sahoo, Pratik Das, Prayash Singh, Prasanth

