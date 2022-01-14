Cape Town: South Africa captain Dean Elgar said that he is pretty elated and it might take a couple of days to sink in about the series win against India, adding that he couldn’t be more prouder of the team which responded brilliantly after the loss in the first Test.

“Pretty elated, I think it will sink in in a day or two, maybe this evening. Couldn’t be prouder of the group. The guys responded brilliantly. After the first loss, had a lot of hope knowing we can still win this,” said Elgar in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Asked the players to respond in a better nature, better way and they responded brilliantly. Extremely happy. Challenging your players within the group, need character to stand up. The way our bowling unit delivered throughout the series is brilliant,” added Elgar.

Talking about the challenges and how well his team is responded to that, the South African captain said, “I threw down the challenge after the first game and the guys responded brilliantly. Got a young, talented group. Every day in this environment, we’re gaining this experience. Unreal to see how a group that doesn’t have the repertoire or names can gel together as one. Extremely proud of this group.”

“If you want to operate at a high-performance level, have to have tough chats. If guys don’t like it, it’s up to them to deal with. I’ve got an old-school mentality with a new-school twist. Laid down challenges to senior players as well, great to see them take it on board and deliver,” the 34-year-revealed.

“Would like to think I gave us the best message for us to go out and perform. Us as a close group, we’ve been hurting a little bit and it’s something for us to feed off.”

“We played as a unit, if you can do that, if you have guys moving away, it’s a challenge to pull them in. I think as a unit, we’ve grown massively over the last two Tests. I’m already thinking of the next series. A lot of positives, but in order to grow, need to curb the challenges we have,” Elgar concluded.