On This Day: MS Dhoni Bid Emotional Farewell To International Cricket

The “Captain Cool” of the Indian cricket team MS Dhoni shocked every Indian when he announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket when the whole nation was celebrating its 73rd Independence day two years ago.

“Thanks a lot for your support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired”, he wrote in a post on Instagram, which was followed by a slideshow of some glimpses of his career in images with the song Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon. This post was totally unexpected as in Dhoni style.

The entire post was full of emotion as it showcased Dhoni’s sincere beginnings, his initial innings against Pakistan, the unconventional game against Sri Lanka, Indian fans burning his effigy, his growth of becoming Test No. 1, The Helicopter shot in World Cup final and many more.

MS Dhoni is the only skipper to win all the ICC trophies in the entire cricket history. Under his leadership, India cricket team won 2007 ICC T20 World Cup, Asia Cup 2010 and 2016, the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

Under Dhoni’s captaincy, India got fantastic win in the ICC T20 World Cup 2002 which was the inaugural edition of the tournament. In the year 2011, He led India to win the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup making him the 2nd captain to do so after Kapil Dev who did it in 1983. Later in 2013, he captained India to win the Champions Trophy title.

Dhoni is also known as on the best finisher in limited-overs cricket. He represented India in 350 one-days, which includes three matches his played for Asia XI in 2007. Throughout his phenomenal 16-year career, he scored 10,773 ODI runs consisting of 10 centuries at 50.57. He became only player to feature in 98 T20Is between 2006 and 2019 scoring 1617 runs at 37.60.