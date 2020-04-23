Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq recalled how Wasim Akram motivated him to get a well-set Sachin Tendulkar out during the famous Chennai Test in 1999.

Chasing 271 to win, India was reduced to 86 for five and the responsibility was on Tendulkar’s shoulders, who responded with 136 off 273 balls. Despite Tendulkar’s brilliance, India lost the Test by 12 runs.

Undoubtedly, the turning point was the wicket of Tendulkar, who was dismissed trying to take on Mushtaq’s doosra, only to get holed out at mid-off by Akram.

Saqlain, in his column on Wisden, revealed how Akram spoke to him and gave him the belief. Akram also told him that Pakistan wins the game all the credit would go to the off-spinner.

“He put his hand on my shoulder, we looked at each other, and he said: ‘You are the only one that can change the game, no one else.”

“If Pakistan wins this game, it will be because of you. You are the only one that can get Sachin out.’ The next ball I bowled was the doosra and it got him out. After that, we finished India off. The way Wasim spoke to me, with eye-to-eye contact that inspired me,” Saqlain wrote.

The former Pakistan spinner is regarded as the inventor of the doosra which is widely used in the game of cricket, twenty years on.