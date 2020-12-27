OPA v OPU Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Odisha T20 2020 Match 1: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Odisha Panthers vs Odisha Pumas at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack at 3:30 PM IST December 27 Sunday

OPA v OPU Dream11 Tips And Prediction Dream11 Odisha T20

Odisha Panthers vs Odisha Pumas Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Odisha T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s OPA v OPU at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack: In the season-opening encounter of the Odisha T20 tournament, Odisha Panthers will take on Odisha Pumas at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on terrific Sunday. The Odisha T20 OPA v OPU match will start at 3:30 PM IST – December 27. Six teams will be competing in this tournament to take home the prestigious Odisha T20 Cup. A total of 32 games will be played over 19 days, with the final scheduled to be played on the 14th of January. The 93 best players have been selected from the recently concluded Senior Men Inter-District T20 League, in which 37 affiliated units participated, to play in the Odisha T20 League

TOSS: The Odisha T20 toss between Odisha Panthers and Odisha Pumas will take place at 3 PM IST.

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

OPA v OPU My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Kameshwar Barik

Batsmen Sparsh Somani, Abhishek Yadav (C), Abhinash Nayak

All-rounders Alok Chandra Sahoo, Pratik Anurag Das (VC), Chandramani Biswal

Bowlers Dhiraj Singh, Debashis Mahakud, Jayanta Behera, Subham Nayak

OPA v OPU Probable Playing XIs

Odisha Panthers: Krushna Barik, Sparsh Somani, Ankit Singh, Abhishek Yadav, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Dinesh Srivastav, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Chandramani Biswal, Basant Mohanty, Jayanta Behera.

Odisha Pumas: Dhiraj Singh, Debashish Mahakud, Tukuna Sahoo, Badal P Nishad, Prayash K Singh, Anurag Das, Abhinash Nayak, Sandeep Patnaik, Jitendra Thapa, Kameshwar Barik, Soubhagya R Mohanty.

OPA v OPU Squads

Odisha Panthers: Krushna Barik, Ranjit Paikaray, Sparsh Somani, Ankit Singh, Abhishek Yadav, Nisikanta Rout, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Dinesh Srivastav, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Chandramani Biswal, Ashutosh Das, Basant Mohanty, Jayanta Behera, Shubham Nayak and Sidhant Jena.

Odisha Pumas: Dhiraj Singh, Debashish Mahakud, Tukuna Sahoo, Badal P Nishad, Prayash K Singh, Pravin Tirkey, Anurag Das, Jitendra Thapa, Abhinash Nayak, Sandeep Patnaik, Arainda Singh, Purnachandra Majhi, Illu Gocchayat, Prasantha Rana, Kameshwar Barik and Soubhagya R Mohanty.

