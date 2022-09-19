New Delhi: Shoaib Malik’s omission from the upcoming T20 World Cup set to held in Australia has upset the former Pakistan Skipper Mohammad Hafeez. He accused Pakistan Cricket Board or PCB of not treating their legends or experienced cricketers the way they should be. He even questioned Shoaib Malik’s omission from the World Cup squad in spite of struggling performance from their middle order at the Asia Cup.

Malik’s absence from the team not only disappointed the fans but also Malik himself who depicted his disappointment by a tweet saying “When will we come out from friendship, liking and disliking culture. Allah always helps the honest.”

The former Pakistan Skipper, Mohammad Hafeez who found himself in the similar shoes was furious and lashed out on PCB for not treating Shoaib Malik right.

During an interview with Cricket Pakistan Channel Hafeez said “I don’t even know whether he will get a proper farewell now which he should, given his 22 years of international cricket. Because as things stand after his recent tweet where he highlighted friendships, liking and disliking in the team many are unhappy with him,”

“Malik gave his best to Pakistan for about 21-22 years and maintaining your fitness standards for that long is absolutely remarkable.”

“When I took my retirement, I told Malik to take retirement as well because I knew that he will not be respected as it was also evident in my case. My understanding was that he wanted one last standing but cricket is cruel like this,” he added.

Hafeez revealed that PCB ignored his advice in spite of him suggesting to involve Shoaib Malik in the squad to provide experience in the middle order, He said “They didn’t entertain my suggestion at all not realizing his services he should have got a match. Our management has always been lacking when it comes to bidding them a farewell.”

“Don’t talk about that he cannot play cut or pull, don’t forget that he played cricket for 22 years so he didn’t play these shots? We need to understand; we need proper cricketers with whom we can make winning combination whether he is 40 or 20,” Hafeez added.