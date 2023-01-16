‘Our Spidy Is Back Come Back Soon Champ’, Fans React to Rishabh Pant’s Tweet Post Recovery

New Delhi: Indian wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant met with a horrific accident on December 29, 2022, he suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The vehicle caught fire and was burnt entirely, Pant was helped by a Haryana Roadways driver and conductor and was admitted to a nearby hospital.

16 days later, star batter Rishabh reacted for the first time post his accident thanking all his fans, teammates, doctors and the physios for the wishes. He further thanked BCCI and Jay Shah for their support.

From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to see you all on the field. #grateful #blessed Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 16, 2023

Many fans are happy to see their favourite player recovering well. Here is how cricket fans are reacting to Pant’s tweet.