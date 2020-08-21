PAK-CC vs ICV Dream11 Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s First Semifinal of ECS T10 – Vienna at Seebarn Cricket Ground, August 21, 12:30 PM IST Friday

PAK-CC vs ICV Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Pakistan CC vs Indian CC Vienna Prediction ECS T10 Vienna – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s PAK-CC vs ICV, 1st Semifinal Match at Seebarn Cricket Ground: The D-Day has arrived. The day of the knockouts with two semifinals, one third-place playoff and the grand finale to be played today. In the first semifinal, table-toppers Pakistan will take on fourth-placed Indian CC.

Pakistan have been the team to beat at the series having won six of their eight matches while losing the remaining two. Indian CC on the other hand, have won three of their eight matches while losing the rest. This is the third and final meeting of the two sides. In their first clash, on Tuesday, Indian CC won by 24 runs while Pakistan pocketed the second match by 23 runs.

The five teams will feature in 24 matches from August 17 to August 21.

TOSS TIMING: The ECS T10 – Vienna toss for the league match between Pakistan CC and Indian CC Vienna will take place at 12:00 PM (IST).

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria

PAK-CC vs ICV My Dream11 Team

D. Zadran (captain), K. Jha (vice-captain), M Cheema, Arsalan Arif, Utmanzai, Z. Arif, A. Akbarjan,Hasan, Zalmal, Hayat, Sadran

Pakistan CC vs Indian CC Vienna Full Squads

Pakistan CC: Abdullah Akbarjan, Arsalan Arif, Ramish Malik, Naveed Hassan, Israr Ahmed, Bilal Zalmai, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Zeshan Arif, Umair Tariq, Itibarshah Deedar, Sikander Hayat, Amar Naeem, Saveez Khawaja, Adnan Khan, Jaweed Sadran, Usman Gol and Shadnan Kham.

Indian CC Vienna: Kunal Joshi, Qadargul Utmanzai, Mehar Cheema, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Avtar Singh, Kumud Jha, Satish Kaul, Gursewak Sandhu, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Abhijeet Khamborkar, Amandeep Chhabra and Sumit Dhir, Mani Singh, Toni Sain, Sunny Bains, Sumer Shergill, Ahmad Ghani and Daud Zadran.

