Karachi: Pakistan’s loss to Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup raised many questions. From Babar Azam’s poor form to Mohammed Rizwan’s low strike rate, the fans and experts are not happy with the team combination. Also, with Pakistan announcing almost the same squad for the T20 World Cup, former cricketers have raised doubts about Pakistan doing well in the mega event in Australia.

However, Pakistan’s chief selector Muhammad Wasim believes that Pakistan is a very good team and one should not judge them based on a couple of bad performances. Pakistan defeated India in the 2021 T20 World Cup, which was their first win over the arch-rivals in the T20 World Cup history, and then beat them again in the Asia Cup Super 4 game to knock them out of the tournament. Wasim cited the same and said that Pakistan is well-capable to win the T20 World Cup.

“India is a billion-dollar team. But we showed last year as well as this year in the Asia Cup that this team is capable of winning and I have complete faith that they will continue to give the fans happiness in the World Cup,” he said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

“I think you need to look at the positives too that we have played the semifinals of the last T20 World Cup and the final of the Asia Cup. So to completely discard the team on the basis of a couple of bad performances wouldn’t be fair.”

Pakistan are placed in Group 2, alongside India, South Africa, Bangladesh and two qualifying teams. Meanwhile, the team start their World Cup preparations with a seven-match T20I series against England at home. A good performance against a strong England side will be a massive boost for them ahead of the marquee event.