PAK vs ENG 6th T20I Highlights, Lahore: England Crush Pakistan By 8 Wickets To Level Series

PAK vs ENG 6th T20I highlights, Lahore Latest Match Updates: 10 overs have gone and England will be pleased with the proceedings so far. They have got the wickets of Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood and Haider Ali. Babar Azam holds the key for Pakistan.

Pakistan are once again off to a poor start. Mohammad Haris replaced Mohammad Rizwan for the 6th T20I but he failed to make an impact as he was dismissed by Richard Gleeson. Shan Masood also departed cheaply after getting out to David Willey. A lot will now rest on Babar Azam. Babar has blown hot and cold in the series but he needs to step up today to help his team take an unassailable lead.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris(w), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson

Pakistan are on the verge of winning the ongoing seven-match T20I series against England as they take on the visiting side in the sixth game of the series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The home side is ahead by 3-2 against England in the series. World No. 1 T20I batter Mohammad Rizwan has been in fine form in the series and will look to score big runs in the match as well. Captain Babar Azam will also aim for some runs in the match to clinch the series. He will also expect some good performances from his bowlers especially Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Wasim.

On the other hand, England will look to bounce back under the captaincy of all-rounder Moeen Ali. The away side will hope their batters Philip Salt, Alex Hales and David Malan do some wonders with the bat.