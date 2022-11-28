Rawalpindi: England pacer Mark Wood has been ruled out of the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi due to a hip injury that he sustained during the T20 World Cup 2022 earlier in the month in Australia, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo. Wood, who was given a break due to his workload as he plays all three formats of the game didn’t travel with the England squad to Abu Dhabi, where Ben Stokes and his side were preparing for the upcoming three-match Test series against Pakistan.

Woods was expected to join the Test squad in Rawalpindi this weekend but with the first Test scheduled to start on Thursday, December 1, 2022, it was always going to be a race against time for Woods to recover and take part in the series opener in Rawalpindi.

Earlier, England’s cricket team arrived in Islamabad early Sunday to play its first test series in Pakistan since 2005.

Led by Ben Stokes, England will kick off the tour in Rawalpindi — an adjacent city to Islamabad — which hosts the first test from next Thursday. The second test will be played at Multan from Dec. 9-13 before England round off the tour with the final test at Karachi from Dec. 17-21.

England had played a seven-match T20 series in Pakistan prior to the T20 World Cup in Australia where it went on to beat Pakistan in the final. England was due to tour Pakistan last year before the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates but abandoned the tour due to security concerns after New Zealand had aborted its tour to Pakistan just minutes before the toss in the first ODI at Rawalpindi.