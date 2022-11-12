Melbourne: Pakistan captain Babar Azam didn’t hesitate in admitting that the pace quartet of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammed Wasim Jr and Haris Rauf are his side’s strength ahead of the big T20 World Cup 2022 final against England on Sunday.

“England is a competitive team, their win to reach the finals against India was a proof of that. Our strategy is to stick to our plan and using our pace attack as our strength to win the final,” Babar said during the pre-match press conference.

Pakistan started on a disastrous note losing to India and Zimbabwe in their opening two games. However, Men in Green bounced back in great fashion beating Netherlands, South Africa, Bangladesh and New Zealand to enter the final for the third time.

Meanwhile, Babar is on a cusp of emulating former skipper Imran Khan if he wins on Sunday at the MCG. It was 30 years back at this same venue when Imran led Pakistan to their 50-over World Cup victory against England.

Babar is ‘more excited than nervous’. “I’m more excited than nervous since we’ve performed well in our last three matches. It is no doubt that pressure exists but it can only be suppressed with confidence and belief in ourselves.

“And for good results, it is pertinent that one must do so,” the skipper said. “Yes. I believe we couldn’t start off well but we came back with great momentum. In the previous 3-4 matches, Pakistani team has played very well on both individual and team level.

“We’ve been working really hard for this. It feels like a dream come true to reach the final,” he added. Babar and his opening partner Mohammed Rizwan would like to seize the initiative in the first six overs.

“Utilizing power play to grab as many wickets will be essential for the match. Even when you bat, you want to set a great pace for the upcoming batsmen. We will try to maintain and continuously build our momentum hence ensuring better performance,” the skipper said.

For Babar, it was the Almighty’s will that the team is in the final. “…but this never stops us from hard work. Providing an opportunity is indeed divine but making good use of it is when the ball is put in our court.

“I’m thankful for where I stand today and I’ll continue to work harder to achieve what lies ahead.” Babar also admitted that he was under great pressure when he didn’t score big in five group league games.

“Of course, great pressure is build upon you when you are under a spell of not scoring well. But here I’d like to commend the middle order, they stepped up and took the responsibility to achieve what me and Rizwan couldn’t.

“Iftikhar, Shadab and Haris played extremely well. Although a youngster, Haris proved himself to be an asset in this event. Although I couldn’t perform well but the rest of the team’s performance kept me motivated,” he added.