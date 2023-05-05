Advertisement

PAK Vs NZ 4th ODI: Pakistan Claim Top ODI Rankings For First Time With Victory Over New Zealand

Pakistan have become the number 1 ODI team for the first time in history with a 102-run win over New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi.

New Delhi: Pakistan have become the number 1 ODI team for the first time in history with a 102-run win over New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi, on Friday. The hosts have gained an unbeatable lead of 4-0 in the 5-match ODI series.

However, to retain their top spot, Pakistan need to guarantee a decisive victory in the fifth and final ODI on Sunday, 7 May. A loss in the fifth ODI will bring them back to No.3 and Australia will reclaim their No.1 spot in the rankings. Pakistan will also stay on top of the ICC ODI rankings on the off chance that the fifth match is a no-result.

Babar Azam On Becoming Number 1 ODI Team

"Team's efforts and the work from the support staff has helped us to be number 1, Credit to the boys for putting in the effort in tough times. The journey has been good. And has been a memorable one. Has been filled with support, sacrifices, and struggle so far," Babar Azam said in the post-match presentation.

"The wicket played well today. We planned to build partnerships. Me and Agha built a partnership and decided to take it deep. We thought 310 was possible. Shaheen got us beyond expectations. As a team, we had decided we would test our bench strength. We need to prepare for future games and events. We needed to be sure of our best 15 or 16 players," he added.

