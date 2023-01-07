Karachi: Sarfaraz Ahmed’s first test century after 9 years helped Pakistan draw the second test against New Zealand and end the two-test match series on 0-0. New Zealand needed just one more wicket to win the match but Sarfaraz helped his side survive the final day and not suffer another loss in the home test series.

Pakistan lost two home test series in the year 2022. The first one came against Australia and the second one against Ben Stokes-led England. Therefore, the series was extremely crucial for the hosts. However, a post-match video in which you can see Kane Williamson interacting with Pakistan players and batting coach Mohammad Yousuf.

“Yousuf bhai’s got lots of things to teach me but he’s not letting me know yet” ? ? The post-series chat between ?? players and Kane Williamson ?#PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai pic.twitter.com/opLwwrDRlC Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 7, 2023

Kane Williamson was asking Mohammad Yousuf for some batting tip and then made a hilarious comment that he isn’t teaching him everything. He said “Yousuf bhai’s got lots of things to teach me but he’s not letting me know yet. he said after the Test I will give you all the answers. I am waiting for it man. He is keeping all the secrets. Where are these tips man jeez.”

Mohammad Yousuf even praised Williamson’s batting stride and said “Your stride is perfect for all conditions. You have got runs here, Australia, England, Ne Zealand. You have the perfect stride. I am not a fan of bigger strides.”

Williamson nodded and replied “I take shorter strides. It helps me to counter the reverse swing as well.”