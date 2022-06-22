Legendary Pakistan Cricketer In Critical Condition After Contracting COVID, Admitted To ICU In London

New Delhi: Legendary Pakistan batter Zaheer Abbas has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in London. Abbas, 74, was admitted to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Paddington three days ago and was put on Oxygen after he tested positive for COVID-19. The veteran reportedly contracted COVID during his journey from Dubai to London. He complained of chest pain and was diagnosed with pneumonia after which he was admitted to the hospital. His condition didn’t improve and the doctors moved him to the ICU.

“He is currently on dialysis and the doctors have advised him to refrain from meeting people,” Geo News quotes sources as saying.

Zaheer Abbas was one of the best batters of his generation. He made his debut for Pakistan in 1969 and represented the country for more than 16 years. He scored 5062 runs in 72 Tests, and 2572 runs in 62 ODIs during his career.

He also had a staggering domestic record and scored 34,843 runs in 459 matches, which included 108 centuries and 158 fifties. He also served as an ICC match referee in one Test and three ODIs. In 2020, he was inducted into the ICC Hall Of fame alongside South African legend Jacques Kallis and Lisa Sthalekar

Meanwhile, the cricket fraternity has extended their wishes to the ailing cricketer. The likes of Mohammad Hafeez, and Waqar Younis among others took to their social media accounts and extended their wishes to the veteran cricketer.

Wishing speedy recovery & complete health to Zaheer Abbas sb. Get well soon. Aameen ?? https://t.co/ld5VH2nj7f Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) June 21, 2022

Pray for “Zed” – the mercurially gifted Zaheer Abbas – who made batting an art form at a level few in the history of the game have matched. @Gloscricket @GlosGLS @GlosFans @finderskeeperss #ZaheerAbbas #Gloucestershire #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/sNZyOItG2L Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) June 21, 2022