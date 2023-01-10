New Delhi: Social Media has become a huge part of our lives and is a platform that allows fans to stay connected with their idol and favorite celebrities. They often use this access as a liability and cross many limits while trying to interfere in their personal lives. Being famous comes with these pros and cons. Pakistan’s cricketer Umar Akmal faced a similar lash-out from fans after he posted a clip of him kissing his daughter.

Umar Akmal posted a video with her daughter Harleen on his Twitter. He gave his daughter a kiss on her lips, where many were appreciating the beautiful gesture between father and daughter many of Pakistan’s fans are clearly and unnecessarily unimpressed with the act. The video was posted with a text on it saying “Masha Allah I Am Lucky To Have You Doll”

The fans believe this is not a modest gesture between a father and daughter and are lashing out at the cricketer. This is one such example where fans exploit their social media access and cross the limits of interference and trolling.

A father-daughter relationship is really pure and so was Umar Akmal’s gesture and the lash out is nothing but a cheap act from Pakistani fans. Many of the fans even appreciated it but the majority of it was lash-out