Pakistan Players Think About Themself, Learn From India: Danish Kaneria Blasts Pakistan For Shambolic Show

Pakistan suffered a 2-1 defeat to New Zealand at home recently.

New Delhi: India thrashed New Zealand by eight wickets in the 2nd ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. India have been outstanding at home and defeated Sri Lanka 3-0 prior to the New Zealand series. Meanwhile, India's arch-rivals Pakistan suffered a crushing defeat to New Zealand at home recently. Former Pakistan leg spinner Danish Kaneria is upset with the recent outings of the Men In Green. Kaneria launched a scathing attack on the Babar Azam-led side and said that the team should learn from big teams like India. Kaneria slammed the team's batting performance against New Zealand and said that the team failed to post big runs. Notably, Pakistan did not register a single 300+ score in the three match ODI series. "Pakistan will have to think about the T20 captaincy as well as to whom to give it if they take it away from Babar Azam. Did we make any big score of note in the ODIs? Did anyone score double hundred? Was there any dominant performance? No. We need to realize all this and learn from other countries like India who are exploiting their conditions. But here we are afraid of getting exposed in our own conditions," Kaneria said in his YouTube channel. Kaneria credited team India for their stellar show at home while blasting the Pakistan players for being selfish. "Now India have a chance to test their bench in the third ODI and give new players some chances. But in Pakistan it's all about thinking about yourself. Babar Azam continues to score his own 50-60 runs and the team doesn't benefit from that at all, it's just causing losses," Kaneria added