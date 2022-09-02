PAK vs HK T20I in Sharjah: Weather Forecast

Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team will look to book their place in the super four of the Asia Cup 2022 as they take on Hong Kong in the last Group A Asia Cup 2022 fixture. Pakistan lost the first match of the tournament against India by five wickets, while Hong Kong faced defeat by the Rohit Sharma-led side by 40 runs.

Asia Cup 2022 is being played in the T20 format to serve as ideal preparation for the upcoming T20I World Cup. Pakistan will hope to win the tournament and go into the World Cup with some extra confidence.

According to weather.com, the temperature of Sharjah city of UAE on Friday will be 39 during the day and fall to 29 at night. The sky will be clear during the day and night. The chances of rain are just 4% during the day and night. The humidity will be 44% during the day and rise to 61% at night.

PAK vs HK T20I Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Online Live Streaming: Hotstar

PAK vs HK T20I Pitch Report

Sharjah Cricket Stadium is not a high-scoring ground. The average 1st innings total in T20Is at the stadium is 149 while the average 2nd innings total is 125. Bangladesh posted 127 after choosing to bat first in the last match at this ground, hence, the toss won’t be very crucial at this pitch.

Toss Timing

The flick of the coin will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

PAK vs HK Probable Playing XI

Pakistan Predicted XI: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

Hong Kong Predicted XI: Yasim Murtaza, Nizakat Khan (captain), Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wicketkeeper), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali.

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (c), Kinchit Shah, Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Babar Hayat, Aftab Hussain, Ateeq Iqbal, Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Ghazanfar Mohammad, Yasim Murtaza, Dhananjay Rao, Wajid Shah, Ayush Shukla, Ahan Trivedi, Mohammad Waheed.