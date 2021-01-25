Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test Live Streaming

Pakistan gets ready to host South Africa in the opening Test at Karachi starting Tuesday and it is expected to be a cracker. It would also be Babar Azam’s first Test match as captain. South Africa has been in good form as they have just defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 at home.

Pakistan with six uncapped players in their squad would fairly be an inexperienced side against a formidable South African unit that has been winning.

Here is all you need to know about the match:

When is Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test match will start on Tuesday, January 26.

What are the timings of the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test match will start at 10:30 AM IST.

Where is the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test match being played?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test match will be played at National Stadium, Karachi.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test match can be seen on Sony Ten 2.

Where can you live stream the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test match will live stream on Sonyliv App in India.

What would be the Predicted XI for 1st Test between Pakistan and South Africa?

SA Predicted XI: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock (C & WK), Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

PAK Predicted XI: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Babar Azam (C), Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali/Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali

What are the Squads for the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test match?

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon, Marco Jansen.