New Delhi: Former India international wicket-keeper batsman, Parthiv Patel has drawn comparisons with ex India captain MS Dhoni with current captain Rohit Sharma, saying that both the skippers have similar approach in captaincy that has led to their success.

Patel says that Rohit has a sense of stability in him and told that both Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have fared well in the Indian Premier League because they like to stick with the same squad. He also added that India should shorten the pool in order to give security to some players.

“Obviously, we see stability in him (Rohit). I’ve played under Dhoni and Rohit for CSK and MI respectively. India have to shorten the pool and give security to some players. If a player gets some backing, he can perform better… and Rohit offers you that. Dhoni also provided you with the same thing. Chennai have fared well in the IPL because they don’t like to change their players that often. Mumbai also have a similar formula,” Parthiv told to Cricbuzz.

The former RCB man has praised the current Mumbai Indians skipper for giving security and clarity to his players to express themselves that has been evident in his last few press conferences.

“We’ve seen in the last two-three press conferences from Rohit and Dravid… they want to give security and clarity to players and help them express themselves. Rohit has these qualities as a captain,” he further said.

Rohit Sharma-led India take on West Indies in the penultimate T20I game on Friday at Eden Gardens.