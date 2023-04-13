Advertisement

PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2023: Fans Storm Twitter After Hardik Pandya Drops Yash Dayal

GT won the toss and elected to bowl first. They dropped Yash Dayal and brought in Mohit Sharma, who is making his debut for the defending champions

Updated: April 13, 2023 7:26 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

Mohali: Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings is hosting Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. Both teams suffered a loss in their last matches of IPL 2023 and are looking forward to bouncing back. KKR's Rinku Singh smashed five consecutive sixes against Yash Dayal and took the match away from GT making it the most memorable highlight.

GT won the toss and elected to bowl first. They dropped Yash Dayal and brought in Mohit Sharma, who is making his debut for the defending champions. However, fans have criticised the Gujarat-based franchise for their decision and for not backing their player at such a time.

"Bowling first. Just looks like a good wicket, and from whatever I've seen it's good to chase. Was a one-in-a-million defeat. We are a kind of team that takes it with a smile. Played good cricket until that last over. It happens. It's a fresh game. We'll come out and smile, and throw some punches. I don't know (any changes?). It's there in the paper," said Hardik Pandya after the toss.

PBKS vs GT Playing 11

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little

