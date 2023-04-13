PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2023: Fans Storm Twitter After Hardik Pandya Drops Yash Dayal
Mohali: Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings is hosting Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. Both teams suffered a loss in their last matches of IPL 2023 and are looking forward to bouncing back. KKR's Rinku Singh smashed five consecutive sixes against Yash Dayal and took the match away from GT making it the most memorable highlight.
GT won the toss and elected to bowl first. They dropped Yash Dayal and brought in Mohit Sharma, who is making his debut for the defending champions. However, fans have criticised the Gujarat-based franchise for their decision and for not backing their player at such a time.
"Bowling first. Just looks like a good wicket, and from whatever I've seen it's good to chase. Was a one-in-a-million defeat. We are a kind of team that takes it with a smile. Played good cricket until that last over. It happens. It's a fresh game. We'll come out and smile, and throw some punches. I don't know (any changes?). It's there in the paper," said Hardik Pandya after the toss.
Dropping yash dayal won't make them a successful franchise
DhoniFanRoshan ? (@ItsRoshan124) April 13, 2023
Mohit Sharma makes his debut. Feel bad for Yash Dayal. Hope he makes strong comeback #PBKSvGT
Zorojuro (@NoNameCharlie3) April 13, 2023
Mohit Sharma after a long time. Quite a surprising selection. Thought Yash Dayal would be backed and even otherwise, I can't see how Mohit has been picked ahead of Mavi. Surely will be Vijay Shankar in the 2nd innings as the sub #PBKSvsGT #IPL2023
Soorya Sesha (@sooryasesha7) April 13, 2023
Very sad to see #GujaratTitans dropping #YashDayal, sends a bad message. One of those days, if he would have been selected, would have given his confidence a ton of good and might even have picked wickets!! #GTvsPBKS @IPL
Sonal Sudeep (@sonaliter) April 13, 2023
Seriously disappointed with @gujarat_titans for dropping Yash Dayal. With the kind of ideology they preach, they should have backed him irrespective of anything. This will hamper his confidence furthermore.
This sport can be cruel.#IPL2023 #yashdayal #GCvsPK #Hardik
Cricket (@Cricket__pal) April 13, 2023
PBKS vs GT Playing 11
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little
